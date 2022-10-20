TSRTC may soon roll out e-double-decker buses in Hyderabad

By C. Romeo Published: Published Date - 12:20 AM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Once the glory of the city – the iconic double-decker buses could soon make a comeback with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) planning to introduce electric double-decker buses, on a hire basis in Hyderabad.

Though plans to bring back the once hugely popular double-decker service back on Hyderabad roads has been in the pipeline for some time, it had failed to take off till now. Now, the TSRTC’s plans will make it the first road transport organisation in the country to hire e-double-decker buses.

The corporation will hire 10 e-double-decker buses on a hire basis which would operate on three different routes in the city. A tender notification in this regard is expected to be issued in a week’s time.

The companies interested in plying these buses on a hire basis will be invited to register their bids and according to TSRTC officials, the bid winning company will have to enter into an agreement with the corporation to supply these buses on a rental basis. The corporation will pay fixed rent based on charges to the company.

Presently, the RTC is running with losses and the management has been taking all possible steps to revive it and increase the footfall of passengers thereby increasing the revenue. At this juncture, the corporation doesn’t want to bear the financial burden to purchase the e-buses.

It is learnt that each electric double-decker approximately costs Rs 2.2 crore, and hence the RTC management for now has decided to first hire them. Depending on the feedback and funds in the treasury, it may plan to own them in future.

Recently, the RTC officials have studied the possible and feasible routes to ply these new buses. For now, e-double-decker buses could be operated on three routes i.e, Patancheru- Koti, Jeedimetla – CBS and Afzalgunj – Mehdipatnam.

It may be recalled that in the past, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had suggested that the government would introduce double-decker buses in Hyderabad again and directed Transport Minister P Ajay Kumar to look into the matter.

Back then, the TSRTC had also made plans for introducing these buses and tenders were also called for the purchase of regular double-decker buses. A reputed company had got the contract. However, changing its strategy, given the financial commitment involved in purchase of new buses, the RTC had instead decided to hire them.