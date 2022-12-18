Hyderabad: Three more held in Adibatla kidnap case

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Vajid Ruman (31), businessman, Kanaparthy Pavan (23) and Y Ramachandra Charya (22), both tea field workers.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:43 PM, Sun - 18 December 22

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The Adibatla police arrested three more persons in connection with rioting, trespass and kidnap of a woman dental student reported a ten days ago.

The arrested persons were identified as Mohammed Vajid Ruman (31), businessman, Kanaparthy Pavan (23) and Y Ramachandra Charya (22), both tea field workers. The police seized a black colour Volvo car and five mobile phones from them.

The police so far arrested 38 persons including the prime suspect K Naveen Reddy in the case and remanded them.

Naveen Reddy along with others had kidnapped the medico from her house and took her to Nalgonda. Before leaving the house, a 50 member mob comprising alleged associates of Naveen Reddy damaged the property in the house and attacked the relatives of the girl.