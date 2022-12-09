Unidentified persons allegedly kidnapped woman before her engagement in Hyderabad

The assailants targeted her father, relatives and neighbors, who tried to resist them apart from damaging the furniture and vehicles parked at the premises.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Fri - 9 December 22

Hyderabad: In a scene straight out of a movie, a group of unidentified persons barged into a house and allegedly kidnapped a woman, hours before her engagement, at Turkayamjal in Adibatla on the city suburb on Friday.

Source said at least 60 youngsters, most of them armed with sticks, stones and iron rods, entered the house and forcibly took away the woman, whose engagement was scheduled later in the day.

On receiving information, the Adibatla police reached the spot and took up investigation. They are inquiring the eye witnesses and verifying the CCTV footage from the spot. Special teams have been formed to nab the kidnappers and rescue the woman.

The woman’s family have raised suspicions on the involvement of a man, a young entrepreneur, behind the kidnap of the woman and assault on the family.