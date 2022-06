Hyderabad: Three workers feared dead in wall collapse at Puppalaguda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:37 PM, Sat - 25 June 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: Three persons are feared dead when a wall collapsed at a construction site at Puppalaguda in Manikonda on the city outskirts on Saturday evening.

The victims, who were construction workers and natives of Bihar, were working at the site, where the ground was being dug up for constructing a basement.

On receiving information, the Narsingi police along with the NDRF teams reached the spot and took up rescue operations.

More details are awaited.