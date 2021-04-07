Hyderabad to get respite from scorching sun

IMD says Temperature could stay below 40 degree Celsius, with partly cloudy skies for the next one week

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 12:01 am

Hyderabad: The city has seen a steady rise in the mercury levels in the last few days. However, according to officials at the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city may receive light pre-monsoon showers in the coming days. As per the latest forecast, the temperature in city could stay below 40 degree Celsius, with partly cloudy skies for the next one week.

“For the next two to three days, the temperatures will remain the same. However, after that, we might see light showers in various parts of the city, which will certainly bring the temperature down,” said Dr K Nagaratna, Director, IMD-Hyderabad.

The IMD has also issued a thunderstorm warning for a few parts of Telangana from Tuesday. Heavy rainfall, accompanied with lightning is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nirmal, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Peddapalli, Rajanna Sircilla, Siddipet, Karimnagar, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Warangal, Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem.

“Currently, a cyclonic circulation persists over Chhattisgarh and neighbouring States. A north-south trough is also running from north interior Karnataka to interior Tamil Nadu due to which a few districts of Telangana may receive heavy rainfall for a few days,” Dr Nagaratna said, adding that the situation would help bring down the temperatures in the State.

The highest maximum temperature of 41.3 degree Celsius was recorded from Adilabad by the IMD on Tuesday, accompanied with a prediction of 0.8 mm of rainfall.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .