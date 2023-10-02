Hyderabad to witness final lunar eclipse of the year

According to meteorological reports, Hyderabad is expected to have an average cloud cover of 54 percent on the night of October 28.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:53 PM, Mon - 2 October 23

Hyderabad: Sky gazers and astronomy enthusiasts in Hyderabad have a celestial treat to look forward to as the final lunar eclipse of the year is set to grace the city’s skies on October 28. The lunar eclipse, which is also visible in Hyderabad, is expected to commence at 11:31 pm. The eclipse will reach its peak at 1:08 am on October 29, and it will conclude at 3:56 am.

In addition to the lunar eclipse, there is another celestial event that has garnered attention—the solar eclipse on October 14. However, residents of India will not be able to witness this phenomenon. According to the Planetary Society of India Director, Raghunandan, the solar eclipse will not be visible anywhere in India.