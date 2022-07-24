Hyderabad to witness light to moderate rains on Monday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Sun - 24 July 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: After remaining relatively free of rains and cloudy weather conditions for the last two days, Hyderabad can look forward to light to moderate rains on Monday.

According to the Telangana State Development and Planning Society forecast, the city will witness rainfall with thunderstorms at isolated places for the next two days.

Maximum temperatures in the city are expected to be in the range of 28 degree Celsius to 31 degree Celsius, with minimum temperatures ranging between 20 degree Celsius to 22 degree Celsius.

Along with Hyderabad, Narayanpet, Mahbubnagar, Sangareddy, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri, Nalgonda, Hanamkonda, and Warangal districts received light to moderate rainfall on Sunday evening. In the city, Moosapet, Kukatpally, and Qutubullapur received moderate rainfall.

On Sunday, Golconda (0.5 mm) recorded the highest rainfall in the city. The State received an average rainfall of 5.4 mm with the highest rainfall recorded at Gadiguda in Adilabad (56.5 mm), Vemanpalle in Mancherial (47.4 mm), and Tanur in Nirmal (40.7 mm).