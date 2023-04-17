Hyderabad Today conclave evokes good response

More than 800 people mainly principals, students and teaching staff participated in the two-day Hyderabad Today Conclave (HTC)

By Telangana Today Updated On - 11:59 AM, Mon - 17 April 23

Hyderabad: The two-day Hyderabad Today Conclave (HTC) evoked good response from academicians and speakers from other countries here on Sunday.

The conclave saw participation of more than 800 people mainly principals, students and teaching staff during the two-day event. The highlight of the conclave was fireside chat on the topic ‘Gaps in 21st centuary education’ by HTC Co-founder Malka Yasasvi with Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy.

Malla Reddy responded patiently to questions posed by Yasasvi. The chat threw more light on the challenges to be faced in education sector in future. The minister said the IT Minster KT Rama Rao was getting all those fortune 500 companies to India and creating more job opportunities.

He advised to focus on work. “Nothing is impossible. Take risk and go ahead,” he said.

“Planning, dedication and continuous effort can shift negativity to positivity. Health and fitness is very important. Self control, good habits and planning to start will help to become a good entrepreneur and don’t waste time on movies, food, resort, outings,” he suggested.

Yasasvi, later told mediapersons that the HTC discussed in detail the challenges in implementing the National Education Policy. The conclave would be used as a platform in future to discuss the about sports sustainability and key issues.

He thanked the academicians, principals and teaching staff, who came from different parts of the country, to attend the conclave. A hand book on National Education Policy (NEP) was also released on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, a talk delivered by Lok Satta party founder Dr. Jaya Prakash Narayana on the topic ‘Transforming Management Education’ kept the audience in rapt attention.

He said the Central and State government must utilize various initiatives taken up by the Delhi Public Schools and Pallavi International Schools to further enhance the education system.

This was followed by an expert talk by CBSE Director Dr. Biswajit Saha on ‘Globalization of Management and Technical Education.’

DPS and Pallavi Group of Schools and Colleges Chairman Malka Komaraiah explained the reason behind organizing the conclave.

The conclave was organized to provide a platform for policymakers, management, and national and international academia to share their insights and perspectives on the major challenges, opportunities, solutions, and aspects of NEP.