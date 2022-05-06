Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ pre-release event on May 7

Hyderabad: In view of the pre-release event of Telugu movie ‘Sarkaru Vaari Paata’ at the Battalion Grounds in Yousufguda on Saturday evening, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have placed certain traffic restrictions in the surroundings from 5pm to 11pm.

Accordingly, heavy vehicles and buses coming from Maitrivanam will not be allowed towards Yousufguda checkpost and will be diverted at Savera Function Hall towards Krishnakanth Park and Kalyan Nagar.

Similarly, heavy vehicles and buses from Jubilee Hills will not be allowed towards Yousufguda checkpost and will be diverted towards Sri Nagar Colony main road.

Parking areas:

*Mahmood Function Hall – car parking only.

*Janakamma Thota – Car and bikes.

* Government High School, Yousufguda – two-wheelers only.

* Yousufguda Metro Station parking area – only for bikes.

Guests attending the pre-release event must carry the passes issued by the organizers. The Traffic Police requested citizens to take note of the diversions and take alternate routes.