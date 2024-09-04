| Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Issued In View Of Transportation Of Ganesh Idols From Dhoolpet

Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of transportation of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 September 2024, 07:02 PM

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of sale and transportation of Ganesh idols from Dhoolpet.

Vehicles carrying Ganesh idols will only be allowed from MJ Bridge towards Gandhi Statue to Dhoolpet. Other vehicles will not be allowed from MJ Bridge to Puranapool from 7 pm to 6 am, beginning Wednesday to Saturday.

Entry Points: Heavy vehicles will be allowed in Dhoolpet only between 10 pm to 6 am after showing the purchase receipt at the entry point at Gandhi statue, Raheempura Road, Excise Office Lane, Balramgally Lane, Aramghar colony and Anitha Towers.

Exit Points: Shivalalnagar Road, O.P. Tappachabutra, Asifnagar T Junction, Boiguda Kaman and Ghode ki Kabar towards Takkarwadi T Junction.

From Boiguda Kaman – All the vehicles will exit and proceed towards Darussalam – Ek-Minar (Nampally) – Alaska Petrol Pump T Junction (Goshamahal) – MJ Market – Chatri – Bhoolaxmi Temple towards Afzalgunj – Puranapool to Bahadurpura.

Jirra (Police outpost – Tappachabutra)- Vehicles can exit from Jirra of Tappachabutra and proceed towards Karwan, Langerhouse and Asifnagar routes.

Vehicles will not be allowed on Mallepally X Roads, Boiguda Kaman, Ek-Minar of Nampally, Alaska Petrol pump T Junction (Goshamahal).

Small vehicles are allowed to enter into the Dhoolpet Market at any time from entry points only.