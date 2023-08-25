| Hyderabad Traffic Advisory Isued For Saturday In View Of Forestreck Park Inauguration

Hyderabad: Traffic advisory isued for Saturday in view of Forestreck Park inauguration

The police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:30 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: In view of the inauguration of Forestreck Park at Manchirevula village, the Cyberabad Police have placed certain traffic restrictions between TSPA to Narsingi on Saturday morning.

Accordingly, the traffic congestion points are TSPA- Narsingi Rotary-1- Narsingi Rotary-2- NCC Urban service road – Narsingi New Down Ramp – Machirevula ‘X’ road – Chevella road and Vyas nagar underpass –TSPA Circle. The police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.