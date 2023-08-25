Hyderabad: Task Force nabs man running begging mafia

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:27 PM, Fri - 25 August 23

Hyderabad: The Task Force (central zone) along with the Begum Bazaar police nabbed one person who was running a begging mafia by forcing differently-abled persons to seek alms from citizens and making easy money on Friday.

The arrested person is B.Rama Krishna (39), a car driver and in-charge of Sri Krishna Foundation at Narapally in Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

According to the police, Rama Krishna who became the sole in-charge of the Non-Governmental Organisation after his partners left last year, decided to earn easy money using the differently-abled persons in the NGO.

He purchased steel boxes from the local market and affixed printed stickers of the NGO with QR Code scan that was linked to his personal phone number.

“He handed the duly locked boxes to the physically challenged persons who are staying in his NGO and directed them to go to crowded places such as vegetable markets, traffic junction and seek alms,” said a task force official adding that he gave a 20 per cent share from the begging money to them and used the remaining for his personal use.

Based on a tip-off, the police nabbed him at MJ Market cross road at Begum Bazaar.