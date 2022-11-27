Hyderabad Traffic cops to book cases against wrongside driving from Monday

05:56 PM, Sun - 27 November 22

Hyderabad: Starting Monday, the traffic police will register cases against the motorists who are caught driving on the wrong direction or riding triple, in the city.

After creating awareness programs during the last week on driving in wrong direction and triple riding, the Hyderabad traffic police will now act tough and book cases. A fine of Rs. 1700 will be imposed for wrong side driving and Rs. 1200 for triple riding.

“We identified around 25 spots were accidents solely occurred due to wrong side driving. Our teams will initially concentrate at these spots and slowly expand our enforcement to other areas as well,” said Joint

Commissioner of Police, (traffic) AV Ranganath.

The traffic police will book cases under Section 119/177 & 184 of MV Act on those driving on the wrong side while those caught triple riding will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of MV Act.

Last year in the city, 15 persons had died in road accidents caused due to wrong-side driving and 21 deaths were reported due to this in 2021.Deaths due to triple riding were recorded as eight in 2022, 15 in 2021 and 24 in the year 2020.