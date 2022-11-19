Hyderabad traffic police to launch special drive against triple riding, wrongside driving

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:28 PM, Sat - 19 November 22

(File Photo). The Hyderabad traffic police will launch a special drive against people violating traffic rules by driving on wrong side and triple riding and book cases against them.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police will launch a special drive against people violating traffic rules by driving on wrong side and triple riding and book cases against them.

The traffic police will book cases under Section 119/177 & 184 of MV Act on wrong side driving violators and impose a fine of Rs. 1700 on them. Similarly, those caught triple riding will be fined Rs. 1200 and cases will be booked under Section 128/184 r/w 177 of MV Act.

Joint Commissioner of Police, (traffic), AV Ranganath said this year, 15 persons had died in road accidents caused due to wrong-side driving while 21 deaths were reported due to this in 2021 and 15 in the year 2020.

Due to triple riding, eight deaths were reported this year and 15 in the year 2021 and 24 in the year 2020. The special drive by the traffic police will commence from November 21 and for around a week the police will educate and try to create awareness among the motorists.

“We will be creating awareness among the violators and explain the consequences of wrong side driving or triple riding. Similarly, we will be taking a review of the ‘U’ turns in the city because to avoid long travel, people are driving on the wrong side endangering their lives and also of others. This aspect will also be looked into and corrective measures taken,” said Ranganath.