Hyderabad Traffic cops start special drive against triple riding, wrong side driving

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:28 PM, Mon - 21 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police on Monday have launched a special drive against traffic violations, especially against wrong side driving and triple riding.

As part of the initiative, the traffic police on Monday organised awareness programs at different traffic junctions in Hyderabad. All through the day, right from traffic inspectors to senior officials of the department interacted with commuters and made them aware about avoiding the two violations.

Joint Commissioner of Police; (traffic) A V Ranganath said that this week the traffic police personnel will educate rule violators and next week onwards cases will be booked and penalties imposed as prescribed down by the MV Act.

“We are only strictly enforcing the existing laid down rules. Our prime focus is not to collect fines but to save the lives of motorists and ensure their families stay happily and prosper,” said Ranganath.

A fine of Rs. 1200 will be imposed for triple riding and Rs. 1700 for driving on wrong side. “Considering the problems faced by the motorists we have decided to do away with ‘U’ turn to avoid inconvenience,” he added.