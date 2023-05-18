Hyderabad traffic police training children on road safety rules

The traffic police started a summer camp for children at the Traffic Training Institute Goshamahal where officials are educating the children on road safety rules

By Asif Yar Khan Published Date - 06:20 AM, Thu - 18 May 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In a bid to spread awareness on road safety and traffic rules in the families, the Hyderabad traffic police are now tapping the children during the summer vacation to send across the message.

The traffic police started a summer camp for children at the Traffic Training Institute Goshamahal. During the camp the traffic police officials are educating the children on road safety rules like using zebra crossing, walking on footpaths, halting vehicles at stop lines, adhering to traffic signals, wearing of helmets and seat belts, ill effects of triple riding and drunk driving.

“We are adopting innovative ways including painting and drawing, essay writing and classes in children’s traffic park to educate them. We want to children to understand the need to follow traffic rules and educate their family members and relatives about it,” said Additional Commissioner of Police (traffic) G Sudheer Babu.

Apart from traffic rules, the organizers are organizing classes in dance, music, hand writing, personality development also. “We want to reward them for attending the camp by arranging fun filled activities,” said the official.

The traffic police officials feel the program will definitely help in bringing down traffic violations. “Children will warn parents or drivers at every step. Their advice will have more impact,” feels Sudheer Babu.

The traffic personnel of Traffic Training Institutes at Goshamahal and Begumpet are regularly conducting programs at public places, offices, educational institutions, hospital etc frequently to create awareness on road safety and traffic rules.