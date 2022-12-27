TSRTC appoints ‘Safety Wardens’ to train staff on road safety, driving skills

TSRTC has appointed a total of 94 ‘Safety Wardens’ to train RTC bus drivers on road safety and driving skills.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:44 PM, Tue - 27 December 22

Hyderabad: To ensure safety of passengers and prevent road accidents, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has appointed a total of 94 ‘Safety Wardens’ to train RTC bus drivers on road safety and driving skills.

According to RTC officials, as part of the pro-active measure, Chennai-based Chola MS Company was roped in to conduct a detailed study on the safety measures to be taken and the gap assessment to strengthen accident prevention measures.

Teams consisting of officials from higher to lower ranks from all the departments were deputed to study best practices in other state road transportation units across the country to implement them in the corporation as per feasibility.

TSRTC Managing Director VC Sajjanar urged citizens, particularly motorists to be careful around RTC buses. “Often it is observed that over-taking buses and rash driving in a zig-zag pattern around heavy vehicles by motorists leads to road crashes. From our side, we are providing safety training to our staff.

We also request citizens to cooperate and follow traffic rules to prevent road crashes,” he said.