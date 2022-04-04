Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at LB Stadium on Tuesday

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:31 PM, Mon - 4 April 22

Hyderabad: The City Traffic Police have imposed traffic diversions near Lal Bahadur Stadium on Tuesday between 5 am and 10 pm on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti.

Traffic from Chapel Road towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards PCR. Traffic from SBH Gunfoundry towards Basheerbagh flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBH Gunfoundry. Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort Road towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Sujatha High School at KLK Building, Fateh Maidan. Traffic from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed a right turn at BJR Statue and will be diverted to SBH Gunfoundry.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .