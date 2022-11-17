Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions between Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet PS till February 16

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:12 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of renovation of nala between Rasoolpura and Ramgopalpet police station on Minister Road, Begumpet. The traffic police will impose diversions from November 18 to February 16, 2023 on a need basis.

Accordingly, traffic coming from Begumpet Flyover will not be allowed to take right turn at Rasoolpura T Junction towards KIMS Hospital, Minister Road, Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg and will be allowed to proceed under CTO flyover, take U turn and take diversion from Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, Minister Road, KIMS Hospital.

The traffic coming from Ranigunj, Nallagutta, PVNR Marg will not be allowed towards Rasoolpura and should take right turn at Ramgopalpet PS, Sindhi Colony, Food World, Hanuman Temple, left turn towards Rasoolpura.

Similarly, traffic coming from Secunderabad side towards KIMS hospital should take diversion from Hanuman Temple by-lane towards Food World, Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS, left turn Minister Road, KIMS Hospital or CTO, Paradise, Ranigunj right turn KIMS Hospital.

Ambulances or patients going to KIMS Hospital, Minister Road from Begumpet Flyover have to take ‘U’ turn at CTO/Meeting point and take by-lanes to reach Sindhi Colony, Ramgopalpet PS towards KIMS Hospital.

Heavy vehicles (Bus, DCM’s, Lorries) are not allowed from Hanuman Temple towards Sindhi Colony, PG Road, Secunderabad both sides and have to take Ranigunj route to reach Minister Road.

The police requested the citizens to take alternate routes to reach their destinations and co-operate with the traffic police.