Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued near NTR Stadium in view of Sri Venkateshwara Vaibhavotsavam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:30 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: In connection with Sri Venkateshwara Vaibhavotsavam at the NTR Stadium on Saturday between 3pm to 10 pm, certain traffic restrictions have been placed in the surroundings at Kavadiguda X road, Lower Tank Bund, Bible House, Ashok Nagar, Bakaram Bridge, CGO Towers, Domalguda, Chikkadpally, Katta Maisamma Temple, Goshala, Lower Tank Bund, RTC X road, Indira Park, Necklace Rotary, Himayath Nagar and Liberty.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police requested citizens to plan their travel accordingly and cooperate.