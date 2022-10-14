Eateries in Hyderabad to come under GHMC scanner

Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

Hyderabad: In an attempt to curb adulteration of food at eateries in the city, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will form mobile teams comprising Food Safety Officers, Assistant Medical Officers of Health (AMOH) and veterinary officials.

These teams will inspect the restaurants and all kinds of establishments selling food including the ones operating from footpaths.

The decision was taken by Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi on Friday and she warned that officials will be held responsible if adulterated food is sold and strict action will be taken against them if they do not discharge their duties efficiently. She said the health of people should not be compromised under any circumstances.

The Mayor also expressed her concern at Food Safety Officers not taking strict measures to prevent food adulteration. Officials were also asked to ensure only stamped meat is sold and even groceries should be inspected and stringent action initiated against the ones selling adulterated and substandard ingredients duly ensuring the establishments have a valid trade license.

The officials were also directed to submit a report every day of the daily inspections done in their respective jurisdictions with the details of the food samples collected.