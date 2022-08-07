Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions on Tuesday for Bibi ka Alam procession

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:45 PM, Sun - 7 August 22

The traffic restrictions will be imposed between 12 noon and 10 pm on the procession route between Bibi ka Alawa Dabeerpura to Masjid -e- Ilahi Chaderghat.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic police announced certain traffic directions/restrictions on Tuesday on account of Bibi ka Alam procession in the old city.

The procession will pass through Bibi ka Alawa – Shaik Faiz Kaman, Yakutpura Road, Etebaar Chowk –Alijah Kotla- Charminar – Gulzar Houz, Panjesha, Mirchowk police station–Mir Alam Mandi- Darulshifa grounds – Azakhana –e- Zohra, Kali Khabar and culminate near Masjid –e- Ilahi Chaderghat.

Vehicles will not be allowed on the procession route and the traffic authorities asked the public to cooperate with them.