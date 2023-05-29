Hyderabad: Training for officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat launched at MCR HRD Institute

29 May 23

Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka, IAS, DG of the Institute presenting Mementos to PK Mallick, Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat

Hyderabad: A ‘Capacity Building-cum-Management Development Program’ for Executive Officers and Research Officers of Lok Sabha Secretariat, New Delhi, was launched at Hyderabad-based Dr MCR HRD Institute on Monday.

Director General, Dr MCR HRD Institute, Benhur Mahesh Dutt Ekka who inaugurated the training program said that the Members of Parliament have not only got exceptionally good understanding of the problems of people at the ground roots level but also possess innovative ideas in order to find enduring solutions to them. He called upon the Executive Officers and Research Officers to help the MPs in converting their ideas into Actionable Programs, Policies, and Schemes.

The DG of Dr MCR HRD Institute urged officers to collect requisite data from multiple sources, tabulate it, and share with the Members of Parliament, in the workable formats, in order to empower them to take up the public issues in the Parliament and other national and international forums.

PK Malik, Director, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Sidhartha Gautam Kamidi, Deputy Secretary, Lok Sabha Secretariat, Dr K Tirupatah, Chief Consultant (Training), Professor Mohammed Abbas Ali, Course Coordinator, V Srinivas, Additional Course Coordinator and others were present.