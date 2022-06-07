Hyderabad: Treat for coin enthusiasts as Saifabad Mint opens for public

Hyderabad: Did you know that Hyderabad was the only native State in India that excelled in making coins, notes, stamps, and other engineering items way back in 1903? And also that Sixth Nizam of Hyderabad Mir Mahboob Ali Khan had established a mint which was similar to the European mints in the same year?

All this and more knowledge can be gained for coin enthusiasts who want to know about its history at the newly opened Saifabad Mint Museum.

To provide more insights into the history of coins and notes, the Indian Government Mint opened the Saifabad Mint after converting a part into a museum. Rare coins and currency printed here will be showcased, besides, machinery used for minting during the Nizam-era. The museum will be open to the public from today to June 13, from 10 am to 5 pm.

Tripti Patra Ghosh, CMD, Security Printing & Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) opened the museum in presence of SK Sinha, Director; Ajay Agarwal, Director Finance; K Nikhila, Regional Director, RBI, Hyderabad amongst many others.

The museum depicts the history of mints and the collections include the first Rupiya Coin issued by Sher Shah Suri, the history of the mints under the Government of India, the Asaf Jahi coins, and a photo collection of Glimpses of Old Mint Memories. It also presents coins based on shapes and made from different metal types.

It also possesses the precious Die striking stone that enabled punch-marked coin way back in 1803 at Sultan Sahi. The focus of the display is on Republic India coinage, Commemorative coinage and the minting process presented through a lively video.

This is the first living Mint Technology Museum in the country, which has the old machines from the 1903 vintage in European style that made the best coins known for calligraphic quality.