Hyderabad: Trio held for burning vehicles at Madannapet

The arrested persons including Mir Mahabub Ali (22), a resident of Ramnaspura, entered the house of Mir Mazar Ali located at Mubeen colony in Madannapet and set on fire three bikes and a car.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:35 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: Three people including two juveniles were apprehended by the Madannapet police for allegedly burning vehicles at a house in Mubeen Colony two days ago.

The arrested persons including Mir Mahabub Ali (22), a resident of Ramnaspura, entered the house of Mir Mazar Ali located at Mubeen colony in Madannapet and set on fire three bikes and a car.

“Mahabub Ali apparently had some personal grudge against Naseer who was a tenant in Mazar Ali’s house. To seek revenge with Naseer, the suspects went to the house at Mubeen colony in the early hours of Saturday and set ablaze vehicles parked outside the house,” said DCP (south – east) zone, Ch. Rupesh.

Soon after the incident the police formed four special teams which tracked down and nabbed three persons who were involved in the case.