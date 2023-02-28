Hyderabad: Ovarian cyst weighing 10.6 kg removed from old woman at MRIMS

The patient was experiencing swelling in the abdomen for the past year with no accompanying pain or breathlessness.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:06 PM, Tue - 28 February 23

Hyderabad: An ovarian cyst weighing 10.6 kg was removed from a 62-year-old woman Mallamma, a resident of Medchal, by the surgeons at Malla Reddy Institute of Medical Sciences (MRIMS).

The patient was experiencing swelling in the abdomen for the past year with no accompanying pain or breathlessness. After investigating the case, the surgeons diagnosed it as an ovarian cyst and performed the surgery to remove it.

“The patient is now in good health after the successful procedure. Interestingly, the patient had undergone the removal of a gestational sac around 25 years ago,” Head, General Surgery, MRIMS, Dr. Rammohan Rao said.

While the exact cause of ovarian cysts, which are fluid-filled sacs that develop on the ovaries, is often unknown, hormonal imbalances, pregnancy, endometriosis, and pelvic infections could increase the likelihood of developing them. Women should focus on early detection and treatment of ovarian cysts, which can prevent complications and improve the chances of a full recovery, doctors added.