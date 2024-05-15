Hyderabad: Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy inaugurates “Spectrum Art Exhibition”

Hyderabad: Tripura State Governor N Indrasena Reddy inaugurated the ‘Spectrum Art Exhibition’ at the State Art Gallery in Madhapur on Wednesday.

The exhibition, running until May 20, features a diverse array of artistic expressions including drawings, oil paintings, etchings, ceramic sculptures, and fibre sculptures. These diverse artworks are crafted by seven skilled artists hailing from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Goa— P Y Raju, Gopal, Kranti Chary, Priyadarshan, Rajesh Chodankar, Sree Harsha, and Vasudeo Shetye.

Reddy commended the depth and beauty of the artworks on display, expressing his appreciation for the artists’ skill and creativity. Film director Thammarreddy Bharadwaj and music director Mahit Narayan were also present at the event.