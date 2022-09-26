Hyderabad: Artist Srikanth Babu exhibits his works at State Art Gallery

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:00 PM, Mon - 26 September 22

Around 12,000 different brush strokes by well-known painter Srikanth Babu Adepu, a world record holder, and mythology and cubism artist, enthralled the audience.

Hyderabad: When artists with artistic hearts give form to their ideas and paint a picture, it becomes a miracle. An exhibition of works of art created by eminent painters of the twin cities is currently being hosted at the State Art Gallery, Madhapur. Organised by Alekhya Homes, the exhibition was inaugurated on Sunday by famous Indian music composer RP Patnaik and Srinath (Alekhya Homes), Dr Goutham, Joint Director Telangana State ESI.

Around 12,000 different brush strokes by well-known painter Srikanth Babu Adepu, a world record holder, and mythology and cubism artist, enthralled the audience. The natural style of the rural environment, Dasavataram, women’s natural beauty, historical sculpture art, various types of images with different themes were shown to the audience. The exhibition will be on for public view till September 30.