Hyderabad: TS ECET results announced

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 12:05 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy on Friday announced the results of Telangana State Engineering Common Entrance Test (TS ECET) 2022 with 90.69 per cent candidates qualifying out of 22,001 who had appeared for the test.

The results are hosted on the website https://ecet.tsche.ac.in/.