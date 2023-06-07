Hyderabad: TSMDC Chairman urges govt to protect Trimulgherry lake from pollution

Hyderabad: Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation Limited (TSMDC) Chairman, Manne Krishank has urged the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) Special Chief Secretary Arvind Kumar to protect the Trimulgherry lake from pollution.

He requested for diversion of sewerage entering into Trimulgherry lake and also sought its comprehensive rejuvenation and beautification.

In a letter addressed to the Special Chief Secretary, Krishank said Trimulgherry lake was being polluted with untreated sewage generated by the surrounding colonies, resulting in surface water pollution, and causing inconvenience to locals. In addition to groundwater pollution due to sewage entering into the lake, mosquito menace has increased and many people were affected due to waterborne diseases, he pointed out.

Also, the TSMDC Chairman requested Arvind Kumar to relocate the dump yard in Trimulgherry. The roof of the Gandhi Community Hall in Trimulgherry was pulled down by the Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) in 2016 to set up a refuse-derived fuel (RDF) unit. However, the SCB has shelved the plans and the place gradually turned into a dump yard.

Krishank mentioned that elected representatives and locals have demanded the SCB authorities to relocate the dump yard but in vain.

