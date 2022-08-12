TSRTC to organize Grand Bus Parade on Tank Bund

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:31 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

The antique albion bus imported from london which will participate in the parade

Hyderabad: As part of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) is planning a Grand Bus Parade at Tank Bund on August 13th at 4 pm.

Showcasing the culture and heritage of Telangana, the parade will comprise a music band, motor cycles, and an antique Albion Bus imported from London and commissioned in 1932.

“The Albion Bus was in service during the years starting 1932, when TSRTC was called Nizam State Rail and Road Transport Department (NSRRTD), with a seating capacity of 19, which is still a pride for the corporation,” said VC Sajjanar, TSRTC Managing Director TSRTC.

The event will be flagged off at Rotary Park at the Vivekananda Statue and end at Ambedkar Statue. Over thousand members of the general public, public transportation patrons, RTC staff, and others are expected to join the event, according to a press release.

In addition, TSRTC has also announced that two of its oldest employees — Narasimha (98) and Sathiah (92) — who previously worked for NSRRTD, will participate in the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaalu celebrations at Bus Bhavan on August 15. The two veteran employees will be felicitated for their service to TSRTC.