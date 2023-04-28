TSRTC seizes Kala Bhavan over unpaid dues

Fri - 28 April 23

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Thursday seized RTC Kala Bhavan, Baghlingampally due to substantial unpaid pending dues that ran into crores by Suchirindia Hotels and Resorts Pvt Ltd Company.

The TSRTC in the year 2016 had rented Kala Bhavan to Suchirindia Hotels and Resorts Pvt on lease basis. Due to the mounting unpaid lease bills, the RTC decided to seize Kala Bhavan and also to terminate the lease contract.

According to the RTC officials, as per the agreement, the Kalyana Mandapam and three other mini function halls in the premises were leased and agreement signed between both parties.

According to authorities, the Suchirindia Hotels and Resorts Private Limited has to pay Rs 25.16 lakh per month to the TSRTC. However, for quite some time, the company was not paying the rent amount, thus amassing arrears worth Rs 6.55 crore. Senior RTC officials said that the company was not taking any firm measures to clear the pending dues.

Earlier, the TSRTC officials had also issued notices to Suchirindia several times reminding them to pay the pending dues. However, no adequate response was received from them in this regard.

“According to the agreement, if the monthly rent is not paid, the TSRTC officials can take over the RTC Kala Bhavan by issuing notices as reminders and warnings,” said a senior RTC official.

As the Suchirindia Company did not respond to several notices, Kala Bhavan was seized by TSRTC officials apart from cancelling the contract as well.

“The company failed to pay any rent to the RTC as per the rules in the contract. We are seizing the RTC Kala Bhavan and have also posted a notice in this regard at the premises,” the official added.