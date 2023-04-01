Hyderabad: TTI officials conduct traffic awareness program at NIMS

TTI Begumpet officials conducted a traffic awareness program at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

Hyderabad: The Traffic Training Institute (TTI) Begumpet officials conducted a traffic awareness program at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), Punjagutta on Saturday.

During the program, the TTI personnel explained to around 250 medical students about the traffic rules and laws. The students were told about traffic signals, stop line violations, ill effects of triple riding, drunken driving, wrong side driving and over speeding. The participants were advised to use safety gear like helmets and seat belts while driving.

Another traffic awareness program was conducted at the Vidyasree High School. ACP Traffic, TTI Begumpet, G Shankar Raju attended the program and briefed the students about traffic rules and laws.