Stray dog menace: GHMC Mayor directs officials to deploy 10 additional dog-catching vehicles

Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi directed the GHMC officials to deploy 10 additional dog-catching vehicles to the existing fleet of 50

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:15 PM, Sat - 1 April 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: To curb dog bites and reduce the stray dog menace in the city, Mayor G Vijaya Laxmi directed the GHMC officials to deploy 10 additional dog-catching vehicles to the existing fleet of 50. There are 30 circles in GHMC and two vehicles will be deployed in each circle.

Mayor also suggested the Veterinary, Sanitation and Health wings to coordinate and take up collective measures to reduce the stray dog menace and directed appointing Sanitary Field Assistants (SFAs) for clearing the garbage from hotels and other eateries in their respective jurisdictions.

The directions were given here on Saturday after a meeting with the committee that was formed to curb the dog menace. The committee comprises of eight corporators from all political parties and on Saturday, members of the committee put forward 26 suggestions based on the ground report from their respective wards.

Increasing the number of sterilizations from 300 to 400 per day, appointing another 31 veterinary doctors on outsourcing basis and increasing the number of dog-catching vehicles were some of suggestions.

