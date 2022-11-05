Hyderabad: Two arrested for illegally storing chemicals, property worth Rs 40 lakh seized

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:46 PM, Sat - 5 November 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons who were illegally storing chemicals were caught by the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south) team on Saturday and property worth Rs 40 lakh was seized from them.

Acting on a tip off, the team along with the Musheerabad police raided a godown at Bakaram and seized about 500 barrels of calcium carbide chemical which was stored illegally in the residential area without a valid license and permission, said Task Force Inspector, S Raghavendra.

The two suspects Joshua Caleb (35) and Isaac Clinton (32) had procured the chemical from various sources in Gujarat and Rajasthan illegally and stored it here.

If the calcium carbide is exposed to water or moisture, it forms highly flammable and explosive acetylene gas. This generates fire and explosion. Health effects may occur immediately or shortly after exposure to the chemical and can irritate the skin causing a rash, redness and burning feeling, and affect the eyes with possible permanent damage, the police said.