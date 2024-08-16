Hyderabad: Two burglars held with stolen material worth Rs 25 lakh

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 August 2024, 07:00 PM

Hyderabad: The Chandanagar police nabbed two thieves on charges of involving in 11 burglaries here on Friday. Officials recovered about 25 tolas gold, 400 grams silver, 2 bikes and cash, altogether worth Rs 25 lakh.

The arrested persons are D. Nehemaiah alias Bruce Lee (27), from Hubli in Karnataka and K Nagesh from Medchal. Two property receivers G Souramma and MG Suresh were also arrested.

The duo along with their associate who is currently absconding were recently involved in burglary. Following a complaint, a case was booked and the suspects were identified with the help of the surveillance camera footage collected from the crime spots.

Based on a tip-off, the duo was nabbed at Suraram.