Warangal: MGM Woman leader arrested for attacking sanitation worker

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 September 2024, 01:34 PM

Representational Image

Warangal: The outsourcing workers union woman leader Alakunta Rajamma, who allegedly thrashed a outsourcing sanitation woman worker Billa Sumalatha working at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital, was arrested by the Mattewada police on Wednesday.

According to Warangal ACP Nandiram Naik, Rajamma was arrested on a complaint lodged by Sumalatha that the former snatched Rs. 10,000 and a cell phone from her. The police seized Rs. 1,000 cash and the chain used in the attack from Rajamma’s possession and sent her to remand.

Sources say Rajamma using her influence allotted a job to Sumalatha and collected mamools from her every month. However, since last month she has refused to give mamools to Rajamma, this angered her and on Monday afternoon, she allegedly caught hold of Sumalatha at the hospital premises, tied her with a chain and thrashed her.

Sumalatha alleged that Rajamma was demanding a bribe of Rs. 2 lakh to get her the job. She even threatened to kill her if she failed to pay the amount.

Surprisingly, the MGM superintendent claimed that Rajamma was not an employ of the hospital and that the incident had nothing to do with the hospital.