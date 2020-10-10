Hyderabad: Two calves killed in suspected leopard attack near ORR

The workers at the farm noticed the animal killed in the early morning and informed the local police about it.

Hyderabad: Two calves were killed in a suspected leopard attack near Outer Ring Road in Rajendranagar on Friday night.

According to the police, the two cows were tied in a shed located on an open land behind the Water and Land Management Training and Research Institute (WALAMTARI) located near ORR toll gate Rajendranagar.

The workers at the farm noticed the animal killed in the early morning and informed the local police about it. The forest department officials were alerted by the police and they are inspecting the spot.

A month ago a leopard had strayed into the farmland and killed a cow at the same place. The forest officials had set up camera traps and cages in the vicinity to capture the images of the leopard and trap it. However they could not succeed in their efforts.

It was on May 14 this year that the leopard was first sighted on the main thoroughfare at Mailardevpally in Rajendranagar mandal. Since then the leopard was spotted several times at Rajendranagar and Moinabad.

The forest officials suspect that the leopard might be staying in the Gagan Pahad forest reserve area.