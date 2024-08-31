Hyderabad: Two cases registered against encroachers of tanks

By Telangana Today Published Date - 31 August 2024, 03:58 PM

Hyderabad: Two cases were filed against various persons who had allegedly encroached upon two different water bodies in Miyapur and Bachupally.

The cases were registered based on the complaint made by the officials of the irrigation department.

According to the officials, a case was registered against M/s Maps Infra, represented by its managing partner P Sudhakar Reddy for allegedly taking up construction activity in the full tank level of Erra Kunta lake. The case is registered at Bachupally police station.

The other case is registered against two persons D Swanaltha and D Krishna Kishore, at Miyapur police station, for allegedly taking up construction activity in the buffer zone of Erla Cheruvu located at Madinaguda. The buildings were constructed without obtaining the no objection certificates from the irrigation department. “By constructing buildings in water bodies the culprits cause immense loss to tank land and obstruct free flow of water to natural tanks,” the official alleged in the complaint.