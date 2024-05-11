Hyderabad: Two die by suicide in separate incidents

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 07:52 PM

Hyderabad: A housewife died by suicide at Chandanagar in the city on Friday.

According to the police, Gayathri Thakur (29), a resident of Chandanagar, got married four months ago. In the second week of April, she came to the house of her parents and has been staying there since.

“On Friday, when Gayathri’s mother went out of the house, she hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the house and died,” said Chandanagar police.

The family members told the police that she slipped into depression following the death of her brother in a road accident two years ago. She might have ended her life due to it, the police suspect. A case is registered.

In a separate case, a 23-year-old man died by suicide after his father refused to give him Rs. 10 lakhs.

The man K Shrunith, lived at Balanagar along with his parents and attended singing classes. He performed at get-togethers in family and friends also.

“Shrunith demanded Rs. 10 lakhs from his father for some work related to singing. When his father expressed his inability to arrange the amount, he hanged himself to death in the house,” said Balanagar police. A case is registered.