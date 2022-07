Hyderabad: Two gates of Osman Sagar, Himayath Sagar to be lifted

Source: Twitter/ ASIF YAR KHAN.

Hyderabad: In view of the heavy rains, two gates each of Osman Sagar and Himayath Sagar are to be lifted on Sunday.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply & Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) has been monitoring the water levels at these two reservoirs and took the decision to lift the gates at 6 pm today in anticipation of heavy inflows due to the rains. Two gates at the reservoirs will be lifted for a foot each, officials said.