Hyderabad: Two get life imprisonment for murder

By | Published: 11:49 pm

Hyderabad: A local court in LB Nagar on Tuesday sentenced two men to life imprisonment for robbing a shepherd, resulting in his death. The court also imposed fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them.

The convicted persons were Mohd Aijaz (25), from Roshan Colony in Mailardevpally and Mohd Hasmath (24), from Owaisi Hills, Mustafa Nagar in Mailardevpally. In March 2013, the duo along with their associates targeted a sheep herd Mallaiah at Ramanjapur in Shamshabad. They tried to steal the sheep and were trying to take them in a car when Mallaiah resisted their attempt. In the ensuing scuffle, they pushed Malliah on the ground and negligently drove the vehicle over him killing him on the spot.

The Rajiv Gandhi International Airport police arrested them.

