Hyderabad: Two held for KYC fraud

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:52 PM, Fri - 14 October 22

(Representational image). The two persons arrested by Rachakonda cybercrime police on charges of cheating people in the guise of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details of bank accounts and siphoning money.

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda cybercrime police on Friday, arrested two persons on charges of cheating people in the guise of updating Know Your Customer (KYC) details of bank accounts and siphoning money.

The arrested persons are Bhagwan Sahya Sharma and Sachin Saini, both daily wage workers from Jaipur in Rajasthan.

According to the police, the suspects, who were operating from Jamtara in Jharkhand, send links to unsuspecting bank customers saying their Know Your Customer (KYC) details needed to be updated in the bank and fraudulently collect bank credentials.

They further transfer the siphoned money into their other bank accounts. Recently, they cheated a man to the tune of Rs.9 lakh in the similar fashion. Police seized 3 mobile phones, 6 credit cards, 4 debit cards from them.