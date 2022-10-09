Paan chewing habit cost a man his life in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:55 PM, Sun - 9 October 22

(Representational image) Chinthala Anand Kumar, 42, on Saturday night, around 2.30 am, who was habituated to eating paan, bought a betel quid from a local shop and was chewing it but fell down from third floor when he tried to spit it from balcony of third floor.

Hyderabad: Chewing a paan cost a man his life in Gandhinagar in the city on Saturday night.

Chinthala Anand Kumar, 42, a daily wager lived along with his family at 2BHK Bandamaisamma Nagar in Gandhinagar police station limits. On Saturday night, around 2.30 am, Anand who was habituated to eating paan, bought a betel quid from a local shop and was chewing it.

Also Read Hyderabad: Youth jailed for public nuisance and women harassment

He was standing in the balcony of his house located on the third floor of the building. According to the police, Anand tried to spit it on the ground from the balcony but lost balance and fell from the third floor. He sustained head injury and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

On information the police reached the hospital and after enquiry booked a case. Investigation is going on.