Hyderabad: Two held for shooting video at Mecca Masjid

Hyderabad: Two youngsters, who trespassed into the historic Mecca Masjid and allegedly made videos on the premises, were arrested by the Hussainialam police here on Monday.

Police said Mohammed Adil Ali (22) along with his friend Mohammed Abdul Khusro (24), both friends and residents of the Hussainialam area, took a car into the premises of the mosque on Sunday and made videos, sitting atop the moving car.

“Later, they posted the video on their social media accounts, which instantly became viral on various social media platforms forcing the police to initiate action against the duo,” said K Ramesh, Inspector (Hussainialam), adding that based on the content, police had registered a case under section 295 (defiling place of worship with intent to insult the religion) under the IPC.