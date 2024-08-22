Hyderabad: Two, including woman, killed in separate road accidents

In the first incident, a woman farmer died after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 August 2024, 09:19 AM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two persons were killed in separate road accidents at Hayathnagar on Wednesday night. In the first incident, a woman farmer died after being hit by a car while she was crossing the road at Hayathnagar.

The victim, N Vijayalaxmi ,(47) a resident of Kapra was crossing the road at Peddampet when a car rammed her. The woman died on the spot.

According to Hayathnagar Inspector G Ramakrishna, the driver, V Balaram Reddy’s rash and negligent driving led to the death of the woman.

In another incident, a biker died after his vehicle skidded at Lakshmareddy Palem road stretch. The deceased, S Mahesh (27),

a resident of Chotuppal was going from Hyderabad to Choutuppal in Yadadri district when his bike skid at Lakshmareddy Palem Hayathnagar.

He was shifted to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment. A case was registered.