Woman sustains severe injures as school bus rams her at Rajendranagar

Hyderabad: A woman sustained severe injuries after a school bus hit her at Rajendranagar on Tuesday morning.
The incident occurred when the woman, Harika (25), who works at a pharma company, was waiting for a bus when a school bus hit her near PVNR Expressway pillar 130.
The woman sustained severe injuries in the incident and was shifted to hospital. The police registered a case against the bus driver. Police launched an investigation.