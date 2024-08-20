| Woman Sustains Severe Injures As School Bus Rams Her At Rajendranagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 20 August 2024, 12:23 PM

Hyderabad: A woman sustained severe injuries after a school bus hit her at Rajendranagar on Tuesday morning.

The incident occurred when the woman, Harika (25), who works at a pharma company, was waiting for a bus when a school bus hit her near PVNR Expressway pillar 130.

The woman sustained severe injuries in the incident and was shifted to hospital. The police registered a case against the bus driver. Police launched an investigation.