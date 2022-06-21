Hyderabad: Two injured in brawl in bar over woman’s phone number

Hyderabad: Two persons were injured after two groups clashed at a bar in Raidurgam on Sunday.

According to the police, a woman along with her friends went to a bar in the Raidurgam police station limits where she came across one of her friends Mayank.

“Mayank came to the woman and after a conversation, asked for her mobile number. A person Vikram, who was along with the woman, objected to this and picked up an argument with him. Soon Vikram’s friends and Mayank’s friends attacked each other. Two persons, Abrar and Vikram, sustained injuries,” Raidurgam police said.

Both the groups lodged complaints against each other and cases were booked, the police said.