Fatal accident at Khajaguda Lake road; one dead, three injured

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Fri - 22 December 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: One person died and three others were injured after a car went out of control and crashed into a road median at Khajaguda Lake road in Raidurgam on Friday. Rash driving led to the mishap, police said.

The yet-to-be-identified victim and the injured who are all youngsters were proceeding towards Raidurgam when the mishap occurred.

Police suspect the driver who was driving quite fast, lost control of the steering wheel and crashed into the road median.

“With the same speed, the car jumped over the road median and crashed into a street lamp pole before turning turtle. The driver suffered grievous injuries and died on the spot,” an official said, adding that three others suffered grievous bleeding injuries and were being treated.

The Raidurgam police are investigating.