Hyderabad: Two kidnapped children rescued, one held

The woman arrested, identified as Vaketi Mallamma alias Padma (32) of Saroornagar allegedly kidnapped the children

Hyderabad: Two children who were kidnapped from Charminar a week ago were rescued by the Hyderabad police on Monday.

A woman Vaketi Mallamma alias Padma (32) of Saroornagar who allegedly kidnapped the children was also arrested. According to B Gurunaidu, SHO (Charminar), on March 14, the two children were sitting near the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar when Padma approached them. The children had gone to the area along with their grandmother Gangamma, who earned a livelihood seeking alms.

On the pretext of buying them chocolate and ice-cream, Padma, also a beggar, took the children to Karmanghat and since then, was moving around with them begging on the streets.

“Padma wanted to keep the children with her and take them for begging. She thought that people would be sympathetic towards the children and give more money,” he said, adding that the police, who had registered a case following the kidnapping, had formed special teams and tracked down Padma after analysing footage from over 200 CCTV cameras.

“She had changed several buses and auto-rickshaws hoping the police would be unable to trace her,” he added.

